Children have to learn how to soothe themselves and know it’s okay to feel emotions

The awareness about children needing attention, mental health help, and resources needs to increase

A mental health curriculum needs to start for children as young as 3-4 years using play, toys, art, sports, and conversations

 Chaildren, particularly teenagers, need therapy because they are conflicted and dealing with difficult emotions

Therapy and awareness sessions are a way to talk about pillars of well-being and protective factors that allow for good mental health

Children are often worried by what they see at home or among their parents and want to talk about it

Half-baked answers from the internet are dangerous, and we don’t want young minds to depend on those

How children see the world depends on their comfort with handling their emotions

