Various religions advocate fasting because the practice helps repair the body and build self-awareness

By Team Lounge
Published Oct 23, 2023

Mint Lounge

Fruit fasting and intermittent fasting are popular because there are many benefits to resting the digestive system

Health coaches, holistic healers, nutritionists and doctors are speaking about the dos and don’ts of fasting

 The pause button pressed on food while fasting allows the body to go into repair-restore mode

Experts advise a personalised fasting plan because everybody is unique

A 12-hour sunset-to-sunrise fast or circadian rhythm fast is one of the most natural fasts to observe, say experts

 Establish a clear intention and unwavering determination before setting out to fast

Fast for disease reversal only under daily medical supervision or in consultation with a doctor

