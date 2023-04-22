0 || 7
Salone del Mobile is the Milan Design Week and the world's premiere design event
Photo Credit: Courtesy Salone del Mobile.Milano
Published Apr 22, 2023
This year, 1,962 exhibitors, including over 550 talented under-35s and 28 design schools are involved
Photo Credit: Courtesy Salone del Mobile.Milano
The fair began on 18 April and runs till 23 April. The entire city of Milan is celebrating the best of design
Photo Credit: Courtesy Salone del Mobile.Milano
The focus of the design week is furniture, decor, lighting and interior design for both home and office
Photo Credit: Courtesy Salone del Mobile.Milano
Natural fabrics and colours dominate the home and interior furnishing options on display
Photo Credit: Courtesy Salone del Mobile.Milano
Bright colours and unusual shapes are in vogue for workplace design
Photo Credit: Courtesy Salone del Mobile.Milano
Light is a core design tool, and the International Lighting section is spread across 29,229 sqm
Photo Credit: Courtesy Salone del Mobile.Milano
There's something for everyone, from avant-garde inspiration to essential sculptures to multifunctional systems
Photo Credit: Courtesy Salone del Mobile.Milano