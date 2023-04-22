0 || 7

Salone del Mobile is the Milan Design Week and the world's premiere design event 

By Team Lounge
Published Apr 22, 2023

Mint Lounge

This year, 1,962 exhibitors, including over 550 talented under-35s and 28 design schools are involved

The fair began on 18 April and runs till 23 April. The entire city of Milan is celebrating the best of design

The focus of the design week is furniture, decor, lighting and interior design for both home and office

Natural fabrics and colours dominate the home and interior furnishing options on display

Bright colours and unusual shapes are in vogue for workplace design 

Light is a core design tool, and the International Lighting section is spread across 29,229 sqm

There's something for everyone, from avant-garde inspiration to essential sculptures to multifunctional systems

