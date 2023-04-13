0 || 7

At the recent Dior show and the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, brocade was everywhere

Photo Credit: File photo

You don't have to restrict brocade to saris or occassion wear. Lounge gives you ideas to wear brocade everyday

1 || 7

White Golfer Brocade Set in the Kangra miniature style Suket Dhir

2 || 7

Valentino's Golden Wings Brocade Minidress brings together metallic threading and an abstract pattern

3 || 7

Kunal Rawal and Ekaya Banaras' Dual Tone Cactus Minimalistic Threadwork Panelled Sherwani uses the cactus thread pattern

4 || 7

Vans Era Low-top Sneakers Brocade combines a brocade pattern and panelled design for a sporty twist

5 || 7

This Mustard Handwoven Brocade Sari from Akaaro by Gaurav Gupta has a crisscross pattern

6 || 7

Add a pop of colour to any outfit with Tarun Tahiliani's Handwoven Phool Chadar Brocade Case Bag

7 || 7

