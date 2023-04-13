0 || 7
At the recent Dior show and the opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre in Mumbai, brocade was everywhere
Team Lounge
Published Apr 13, 2023
Mint Lounge
You don't have to restrict brocade to saris or occassion wear. Lounge gives you ideas to wear brocade everyday
White Golfer Brocade Set in the Kangra miniature style Suket Dhir
Valentino's Golden Wings Brocade Minidress brings together metallic threading and an abstract pattern
Kunal Rawal and Ekaya Banaras' Dual Tone Cactus Minimalistic Threadwork Panelled Sherwani uses the cactus thread pattern
Vans Era Low-top Sneakers Brocade combines a brocade pattern and panelled design for a sporty twist
This Mustard Handwoven Brocade Sari from Akaaro by Gaurav Gupta has a crisscross pattern
Add a pop of colour to any outfit with Tarun Tahiliani's Handwoven Phool Chadar Brocade Case Bag
