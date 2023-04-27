0 || 7

An Avatr 11 electric vehicle, powered by Huawei Inside intelligent solution, is displayed at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai.

Photo Credit: Reuters

By Team Lounge
Published Apr 27, 2023

Mint Lounge

People visit the Audi booth at the Auto Shanghai show

Photo Credit: Reuters

Honda's electric vehicle (EV) e:NP2

Photo Credit: Reuters

A Li L7 electric SUV by Li Auto.

Photo Credit: Reuters

A Volkswagen electric ID. Next. 

Photo Credit: Reuters

BMW's concept model i Vision Dee. 

Photo Credit: Reuters

The electric Panda mini from Chinese automaker Geely.

Photo Credit: AP

Attendees watch a presentation of Volkswagen's latest vehicles

Photo Credit: AP

