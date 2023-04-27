0 || 7
An Avatr 11 electric vehicle, powered by Huawei Inside intelligent solution, is displayed at the Auto Shanghai show, in Shanghai.
Photo Credit: Reuters
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Apr 27, 2023
Mint Lounge
People visit the Audi booth at the Auto Shanghai show
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
Honda's electric vehicle (EV) e:NP2
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
A Li L7 electric SUV by Li Auto.
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
A Volkswagen electric ID. Next.
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
BMW's concept model i Vision Dee.
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Reuters
The electric Panda mini from Chinese automaker Geely.
6 || 7
Photo Credit: AP
Click here
Attendees watch a presentation of Volkswagen's latest vehicles
7 || 7
Photo Credit: AP