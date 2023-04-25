0 || 7
The streets of the Thames Embankment have historic pubs, which date to the 15th century
Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese is housed in a building from 1667, and its famous visitors include Charles Dickens, Mark Twain, Alfred Tennyson and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle
London is home to more than 3,500 pubs, old and new, themed and country, rustic and posh
Most pubs retain their original features despite being surrounded by modern office buildings
St. Bride's Church, built by Sir Christoopher Wren in 1672, overlooks a pub of about the same age
The George, between London Bridge and Borough Market, is one of London’s oldest pubs
Charles Dickens mentioned The George when it was a coffee house in his book, Little Dorrit
Anchor Bankside is Bankside's oldest surviving tavern; there has been a pub here for 800 years
