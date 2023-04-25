0 || 7

The streets of the Thames Embankment have historic pubs, which date to the 15th century

Photo Credit: AFP

Published Apr 25, 2023

Ye Olde Cheshire Cheese is housed in a building from 1667, and its famous visitors include Charles Dickens, Mark Twain, Alfred Tennyson and Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

1 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

London is home to more than 3,500 pubs, old and new, themed and country, rustic and posh

2 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Most pubs retain their original features despite being surrounded by modern office buildings

3 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

St. Bride's Church, built by Sir Christoopher Wren in 1672, overlooks a pub of about the same age

4 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

The George, between London Bridge and Borough Market, is one of London’s oldest pubs

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File Photo/Teja Lele

Charles Dickens mentioned The George when it was a coffee house in his book, Little Dorrit

6 || 7

Photo Credit: AFP

Anchor Bankside is Bankside's oldest surviving tavern; there has been a pub here for 800 years

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

