As people return to the office, smart technology is helping pet parents care for their fur babies from afar
Team Lounge
Published Jan 08, 2024
Mint Lounge
Dog and cat cameras offer a window into our pets’ worlds during our absence. Some allow you to speak to your pet through your smartphone
Tracking devices such as Apple tags add a sense of security for those worried about pets going missing
With video consultations and virtual check-ups pet parents get diagnoses and obtain prescription medications—all from the comfort of their homes
The rise of telehealth services for pets is a game-changer, especially in regions with limited access to traditional veterinary care
Health-monitoring wearables for pets is evolving, empowering pet owners with insights to promptly detect and address health issues
Pet-centric apps and platforms provide solutions for pet care and create a supportive community
Technology is likely to keep changing the way we care for our pets
