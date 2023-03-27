0 || 8

Only 27% of Indian adults are savvy about money, says RBI. This can have long-term consequences on your kids

Photo Credit: File photo

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 27, 2023

Mint Lounge

Without financial education, children cannot build their lives in a meaningful way 

1 || 8

Photo Credit: File photo

Every child is going to grow up and handle money in big and small ways

2 || 8

Photo Credit: File photo

Money habits form early so teach your children key money skills when they are young

3 || 8

Photo Credit: File photo

Start by talking about money and how to manage it

4 || 8

Photo Credit: File photo

Teach them about delayed gratification, or controlling impulses and aiming for long-term goals 

5 || 8

Photo Credit: File photo

Setting long-term goals is the cornerstone of learning how to achieve financial goals

6 || 8

Photo Credit: File photo

Help them understand and identify risks and returns

7 || 8

Photo Credit: File photo

Equipping them with the right tools will help them achieve financial success and freedom

8 || 8

Photo Credit: File photo

 Click here