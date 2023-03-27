0 || 8
Only 27% of Indian adults are savvy about money, says RBI. This can have long-term consequences on your kids
Team Lounge
Published Mar 27, 2023
Mint Lounge
Without financial education, children cannot build their lives in a meaningful way
Every child is going to grow up and handle money in big and small ways
Money habits form early so teach your children key money skills when they are young
Start by talking about money and how to manage it
Teach them about delayed gratification, or controlling impulses and aiming for long-term goals
Setting long-term goals is the cornerstone of learning how to achieve financial goals
Help them understand and identify risks and returns
Equipping them with the right tools will help them achieve financial success and freedom
