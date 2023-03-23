0 || 7

India loves tea. A number of restaurants are now serving food cooked in or flavoured with tea

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 23, 2023

Mint Lounge

Try fried rice with tea leaf and tea leaf salad at Burma Burma in Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Delhi

Sidecar in Delhi, one of the World’s 50 Best Bars 2022, serves a Lutyen’s Tea and Black Label Cocktail

At Sri Lanka's Ceylon Tea Trails, the entire menu is flavoured with tea, including Moroccan mint tea

Icecreamskee in Mumbai serves masala tea ice cream with Gujarati tea masala, ginger and cardamom

The pan Asian restobar KOKO in Mumbai serves a Capsule Tea Cocktail Collection

A number of chefs are also experimenting with desserts of tea

Trying food made with tea is the best way to discover the versatility of the world’s second most consumed drink

