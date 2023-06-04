0 || 7
Tea gardens, such as Hattialli Tea Estate in Assam, are showcaseing the variety of tea in India by setting up homestays and unique experiences
Photo Credit: The Locavore
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jun 04, 2023
Mint Lounge
Many estates hold sensory tea tasting and blending sessions
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
At Glenburn Estate in Darjeeling, visitors can enjoy a private view of Mount Kanchenjunga
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Glenburn Estate
Assam has 21 golf courses, most of them inside or near tea estates. Sidheswar Kumar Mishra offers tea itineraries that include golf
3 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Unique experiences include sampling local teas and watching demonstrations of making Tangsa bamboo tea
4 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Tea planters say they urgently need tourism to improve the appreciation for tea
5 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Kangra in Himachal Pradesh is opening up to tea tourism, showcasing its indigenous culture and food
6 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Click here
It’s the world’s second-largest producer of tea, with each region offering a unique tea and an equally unique narrative
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo