0 || 7

Tea gardens, such as Hattialli Tea Estate in Assam, are showcaseing the variety of tea in India by setting up homestays and unique experiences

Photo Credit: The Locavore

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Jun 04, 2023

Mint Lounge

Many estates hold sensory tea tasting and blending sessions

1 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

At Glenburn Estate in Darjeeling, visitors can enjoy a private view of Mount Kanchenjunga

2 || 7

Photo Credit: Glenburn Estate

Assam has 21 golf courses, most of them inside or near tea estates. Sidheswar Kumar Mishra offers tea itineraries that include golf

3 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Unique experiences include sampling local teas and watching demonstrations of making Tangsa bamboo tea 

4 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Tea planters say they urgently need tourism to improve the appreciation for tea

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Kangra in Himachal Pradesh is opening up to tea tourism, showcasing its indigenous culture and food

6 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

It’s the world’s second-largest producer of tea, with each region offering a unique tea and an equally unique narrative

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

 Click here