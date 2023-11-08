0 || 7
In the perfectly ordered landscape of Napa Valley, the quirky Tank Garage winery is shaking up the status quo
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Nov 08, 2023
Mint Lounge
Tank Garage is Napa Valley’s coolest winery and tasting room, repurposed from a 1930s-era garage
1 || 7
Tank Garage is about limited-production blends sourced from a handful of California vineyards
2 || 7
Tank Garage wines are priced below Napa’s often stratospheric levels (around ₹3,000-6,500) a bottle to make wines affordable and approachable
3 || 7
Started in 2014, Tank Garage is Canadian-born founder-owner James Harden’s “garage project” and the winemaker is Bertus van Zyl
4 || 7
The Tank Garage team creates something brand new each harvest
5 || 7
In a premium wine region, it’s the ultimate disruptor as it is both playful and flexible in its approach to quality wine making
6 || 7
Click here
With bright green gas tanks outside, visitors often mistake it for a petrol station, but be sure to make a stop
7 || 7