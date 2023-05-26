0 || 7

If you stay indoors and choose a luxury hotel, a summer holiday in Rajasthan is a good way to avoid the tourist rush at the hills and beaches

Photo Credit: File photo/iStock

Published May 26, 2023

Daspan House in Jodhpur is a restored 1921 home and is perfect for a peaceful getaway 

Photo Credit: Courtesy Daspan House

Many of Rajasthan's heritage hotels are charming, and offer unique experiences

Photo Credit: File photo

At Suryagarh, a heritage hotel in Jaisalmer, you can enjoy performances by traditional musicians

Photo Credit: Courtesy Suryagarh

In summer, Narendra Bhawan Bikaner transforms into a haven for wellness retreats and curated meal experiences

Photo Credit: Courtesy Narendra Bhawan

Six Senses resort at the 14th century Fort Barwara, near Ranthambore, offers spa treatments and wellness programmes

Photo Credit: Courtesy Six Senses

The Johri in Jaipur is a restored 19th century home, where a menu based on seasonal, farm-fresh produce is the focus 

Photo Credit: Courtesy The Johri

Dileep Kothi, Jaipur, is a family home of the former Barli royal family and has six rooms with antique furniture

Photo Credit: Courtesy Dileep Kothi

