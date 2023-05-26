0 || 7
If you stay indoors and choose a luxury hotel, a summer holiday in Rajasthan is a good way to avoid the tourist rush at the hills and beaches
Photo Credit: File photo/iStock
Team Lounge
Published May 26, 2023
Mint Lounge
Daspan House in Jodhpur is a restored 1921 home and is perfect for a peaceful getaway
1
Photo Credit: Courtesy Daspan House
Many of Rajasthan's heritage hotels are charming, and offer unique experiences
2
Photo Credit: File photo
At Suryagarh, a heritage hotel in Jaisalmer, you can enjoy performances by traditional musicians
3
Photo Credit: Courtesy Suryagarh
In summer, Narendra Bhawan Bikaner transforms into a haven for wellness retreats and curated meal experiences
4
Photo Credit: Courtesy Narendra Bhawan
Six Senses resort at the 14th century Fort Barwara, near Ranthambore, offers spa treatments and wellness programmes
5
Photo Credit: Courtesy Six Senses
The Johri in Jaipur is a restored 19th century home, where a menu based on seasonal, farm-fresh produce is the focus
6
Photo Credit: Courtesy The Johri
Dileep Kothi, Jaipur, is a family home of the former Barli royal family and has six rooms with antique furniture
7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Dileep Kothi