From skiing to rotating cable car rides, the Swiss town of Engelberg offers something for everyone
Photo Credit: Courtesy Tourism Switzerland
Team Lounge
Published Jun 14, 2023
Mint Lounge
There is much to explore in this alpine resort town, just 35km from Lucerne and an hour south of Zürich
Photo Credit: Courtesy Tourism Switzerland
Engelberg is well-known for skiing with its towering 3,238m Mount Titlis
Photo Credit: Courtesy Tourism Switzerland
Between November 2021 and October 2022 it received 8,27,616 tourists, many of them avid skiers
Photo Credit: Courtesy Tourism Switzerland
The Titlis Rotair tram is the world’s first rotating cable car that spins 360 degrees, providing views of the rock faces and mountain peaks
Photo Credit: Courtesy Tourism Switzerland
The 12th-century Kloster Engelberg is one of the largest Baroque edifices in central Switzerland
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The Titlis Cliff Walk is Europe’s highest suspension bridge at an altitude of 3,040m
Photo Credit: Courtesy Tourism Switzerland
Snow tubing or racing down a slope on a tube and riding electric snow mobiles are popular activities, too
Photo Credit: Courtesy Tourism Switzerland