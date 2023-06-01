0 || 7

The summer travel season is in full swing. Here’s a guide to help you pack all the essentials for beaches, mountains or plains

By Team Lounge
Published Jun 01, 2023

Mint Lounge

Give the blacks and navys a rest and take these acid green ROA pants cut from Sorona stretch fabric for a spin

With a vintage 1960s silhouette, Lisa Marie Fenandez’s tomato-red shift dress is great for relaxed dinners

A pair of colourful, stylish flats can take any outfit from day to night

Beach or hills, carry a stylish tote to cram in all those essentials from sunscreen to a book

Always carry a pair of sunglasses, whether you're holidaying by the sea or in the mountains

Chunky gold-plated earrings with pearls and an azure stone from Amrapali will elevate any outfit

Pack comfortable clothing that suits a relaxed day or an adventure

