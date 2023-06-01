0 || 7
The summer travel season is in full swing. Here’s a guide to help you pack all the essentials for beaches, mountains or plains
Photo Credit: File photo
Give the blacks and navys a rest and take these acid green ROA pants cut from Sorona stretch fabric for a spin
Photo Credit: File photo
With a vintage 1960s silhouette, Lisa Marie Fenandez’s tomato-red shift dress is great for relaxed dinners
Photo Credit: File photo
A pair of colourful, stylish flats can take any outfit from day to night
Photo Credit: File photo
Beach or hills, carry a stylish tote to cram in all those essentials from sunscreen to a book
Photo Credit: File photo
Always carry a pair of sunglasses, whether you're holidaying by the sea or in the mountains
Photo Credit: File photo
Chunky gold-plated earrings with pearls and an azure stone from Amrapali will elevate any outfit
Photo Credit: File photo
Pack comfortable clothing that suits a relaxed day or an adventure
Photo Credit: File photo