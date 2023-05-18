0 || 7

Adding a few extra ingredients can turn your regular drinks into fizzy, citrusy or refreshing cocktails for a summer evening

Photo Credit: File photo

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published May 18, 2023

Mint Lounge

A drop or two of bitters can upgrade any cocktail and give it a twist

1 || 7

Photo Credit: File Photo

Coffee can be a versatile cocktail ingredient, used to concoct both warm and cold drinks

2 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Add sweet vermouth and bitters to rye whiskey to create a Manhattan. The maraschino cherry takes the place of syrup

3 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Kala khatta syrup and lime juice combined with tequila and kombucha make for a great jamun cocktail

4 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy: Varun Sudhakar/Nksha

Combine fresh mango juice with gin and white wine, add sugar syrup and top with tonic water to make a fantastic mango spritzer

5 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Gokul Kurhade/Chateau Indage

Infuse alphonso mango purée in gin and add sugar syrup and angostura bitters for a taste of summer in a glass

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy: Varun Sudhakar/Nksha

Whiskey, lime juice get a twist when you add grapefruit juice and simple syrup

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

 Click here