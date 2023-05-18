0 || 7
Adding a few extra ingredients can turn your regular drinks into fizzy, citrusy or refreshing cocktails for a summer evening
Published May 18, 2023
A drop or two of bitters can upgrade any cocktail and give it a twist
Coffee can be a versatile cocktail ingredient, used to concoct both warm and cold drinks
Add sweet vermouth and bitters to rye whiskey to create a Manhattan. The maraschino cherry takes the place of syrup
Kala khatta syrup and lime juice combined with tequila and kombucha make for a great jamun cocktail
Combine fresh mango juice with gin and white wine, add sugar syrup and top with tonic water to make a fantastic mango spritzer
Infuse alphonso mango purée in gin and add sugar syrup and angostura bitters for a taste of summer in a glass
Whiskey, lime juice get a twist when you add grapefruit juice and simple syrup
