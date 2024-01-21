0 || 7
The Milan Fashion Week Men's Fall-Winter 2024 show concluded early last week
Photo Credit: AFP
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Jan 21, 2024
Mint Lounge
The Zegna collection showcased casual wear in dark shades
1 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
A stunning backdrop created a sense of drama at the Giorgio Armani show
2 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
The Armani line featured casual and formal clothing with striking accessories
3 || 7
Photo Credit: AP
Gucci's workwear for men played with classic forms and colours
4 || 7
Pops of muted colour provided relief during the Gucci show
5 || 7
Fendi relied on a muted colour palette to capture the spirit of winter
6 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Click here
Prada returned to classics for its workwear collection with colourful caps providing a touch of fun
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo