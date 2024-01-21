0 || 7

The Milan Fashion Week Men's Fall-Winter 2024 show concluded early last week

Photo Credit: AFP

By Team Lounge
Published Jan 21, 2024

Mint Lounge

The Zegna collection showcased casual wear in dark shades



Photo Credit: AFP

A stunning backdrop created a sense of drama at the Giorgio Armani show 



Photo Credit: File photo

The Armani line featured casual and formal clothing with striking accessories



Photo Credit: AP

Gucci's workwear for men played with classic forms and colours



Pops of muted colour provided relief during the Gucci show



Fendi relied on a muted colour palette to capture the spirit of winter



Photo Credit: File photo

Prada returned to classics for its workwear collection with colourful caps providing a touch of fun



Photo Credit: File photo

