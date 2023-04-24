0 || 7

The Row’s everyday classics, such as this ribbed maxi skirt, are both comfortable and elegant

Corded ivory bucket bag in faux leather with corded handle detail from AMPM by Ankur & Priyanka Modi

Knee-length, high-waisted Bermuda shorts from celeb-favourite Italian casualwear brand Loro Piana

Relaxed polish defines this longline blazer in a lightweight linen blend from Nordstrom’s Open Edit

A retro silhouette of Chloé’s chunky beige suede Odina platforms

Indian jewellery designer du jour Ananya Malhotra’s creations, seen on Dua Lipa, Emily Blunt and Nicki Minaj, are always understated and elegant

Suket Dhir's elegant white silk brocade trouser set

The clay white Playa Shoulder Bag is made from pirarucu leather

