0 || 7
The Row’s everyday classics, such as this ribbed maxi skirt, are both comfortable and elegant
Photo Credit: File photo
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Apr 24, 2023
Mint Lounge
Corded ivory bucket bag in faux leather with corded handle detail from AMPM by Ankur & Priyanka Modi
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Knee-length, high-waisted Bermuda shorts from celeb-favourite Italian casualwear brand Loro Piana
2 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Relaxed polish defines this longline blazer in a lightweight linen blend from Nordstrom’s Open Edit
3 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
A retro silhouette of Chloé’s chunky beige suede Odina platforms
4 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Indian jewellery designer du jour Ananya Malhotra’s creations, seen on Dua Lipa, Emily Blunt and Nicki Minaj, are always understated and elegant
5 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Suket Dhir's elegant white silk brocade trouser set
6 || 7
Photo Credit: AFP
Click here
The clay white Playa Shoulder Bag is made from pirarucu leather
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo