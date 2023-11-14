0 || 7
The festive season is upon us, and this means plenty of overindulgence and missed workout days
Photo Credit: Courtesy Bawri
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Nov 14, 2023
Mint Lounge
The first casualties are our food, fitness and sleep routines. Here are some tips to stay fit during the festive season
1 || 7
Schedule your workouts strategically and set realistic goals, so you can stay on track while enjoying the festivities
2 || 7
Have a tentative event calendar so you have a rough idea when you won’t find the time to exercise or are likely to eat and drink more
3 || 7
Focus on is sleep and ensure you are well rested and not sleep-deprived
4 || 7
Turn to high-intensity, shorter workouts that can be effective when time is limited
5 || 7
If you are headed for a night of indulgence, lighten your calorie load in the day by switching to fruit or other low-calorie meals
6 || 7
Click here
Be sure to stay hydrated and limit your alcohol intake
7 || 7