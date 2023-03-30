0 || 7

Spacesuits have evolved since Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space in 1961. Here's how spacesuit design has changed

Astronauts wear different suits during launch and re-entry  or landing. For Gaganyaan astronauts will wear suits made by Russia's Zvezda

Astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the Moon in the Apollo space suit, which had a life support backpack, the PLSS, or portable life support system

The Mercury spacesuit included gloves, boots and a helmet

Former Nasa astronaut Chris Ferguson in the Boeing Starliner spacesuit

SpaceX Crew-5 mission specialist Anna Kikina from Roscosmos in the SpaceX suit

The Artemis III spacesuit prototype, the AxEMU. The final version will likely be all-white

Artist concept of an astronaut in the xEMU space suit setting up a science experiment on the lunar surface

