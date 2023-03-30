0 || 7
Spacesuits have evolved since Yuri Gagarin became the first man in space in 1961. Here's how spacesuit design has changed
Published Mar 30, 2023
Mint Lounge
Astronauts wear different suits during launch and re-entry or landing. For Gaganyaan astronauts will wear suits made by Russia's Zvezda
Astronaut Buzz Aldrin on the Moon in the Apollo space suit, which had a life support backpack, the PLSS, or portable life support system
The Mercury spacesuit included gloves, boots and a helmet
Former Nasa astronaut Chris Ferguson in the Boeing Starliner spacesuit
SpaceX Crew-5 mission specialist Anna Kikina from Roscosmos in the SpaceX suit
The Artemis III spacesuit prototype, the AxEMU. The final version will likely be all-white
Artist concept of an astronaut in the xEMU space suit setting up a science experiment on the lunar surface
