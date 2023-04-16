0 || 7

Sunshine is a way to get Vitamin D but too much exposure in the summer months can be bad for you

Photo Credit: File photo

Here are a few tips to keep your skin hydrated and safe as the mercury rises over the next few months

1 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Be sure to carry a hat, umbrella or stole to cover up if you are going to be in the sun for long hours

2 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Use tinted sunscreens if you are looking for less coverage and more protection

3 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Don't leave home without your sunglasses, which protect your eyes from heat and dust 

4 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Add a Vitamin C serum to your routine as it is known to revitalise complexion and stimulate collagen production

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Always consult a skin expert before zeroing in on a suitable sunscreen or any other skin product

6 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and healthy

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

