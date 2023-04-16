0 || 7
Sunshine is a way to get Vitamin D but too much exposure in the summer months can be bad for you
Photo Credit: File photo
By
Team Lounge
Published Apr 16, 2023
Mint Lounge
Here are a few tips to keep your skin hydrated and safe as the mercury rises over the next few months
1 || 7
Be sure to carry a hat, umbrella or stole to cover up if you are going to be in the sun for long hours
2 || 7
Use tinted sunscreens if you are looking for less coverage and more protection
3 || 7
Don't leave home without your sunglasses, which protect your eyes from heat and dust
4 || 7
Add a Vitamin C serum to your routine as it is known to revitalise complexion and stimulate collagen production
5 || 7
Always consult a skin expert before zeroing in on a suitable sunscreen or any other skin product
6 || 7
Drink plenty of water to keep your skin hydrated and healthy
7 || 7
