0 || 7

PAIN HUSTLERS (Netflix) Emily Blunt stars as a single mother who takes a job at a pharma company and gets caught in a racket 

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Nov 07, 2023

Mint Lounge

DECISION TO LEAVE (MUBI) Two lonely lovers turn a murder investigation into a chess game of suppressed longings

1 || 7

YELLOW DOOR (Netflix) A treat for fans of Bong Joon-ho, this charming documentary is about a Korean film club in the 1990s

2 || 7

THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE (JioCinema) While trying to fix a pipe, Mario and Luigi are transported to a magical world 

3 || 7

THREE OF US (in theatres) Avinash Arun Dhaware's film, starring Shefali Shah, Swanand Kirkire and Jaideep Ahlawat, is unhurried and intimate

4 || 7

MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU (Netflix)  This film follows 11-year-old Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) who is on a quest to become a supervillain

5 || 7

WINGWOMEN (Netflix) This French film directed by Mélanie Laurent is a rare crime comedy led by women

6 || 7

DOONA! Bae Suzy plays a K-pop group lead singer, who has had a breakdown (Netflix)

7 || 7
 Click here