0 || 7
PAIN HUSTLERS (Netflix)
Emily Blunt stars as a single mother who takes a job at a pharma company and gets caught in a racket
DECISION TO LEAVE (MUBI)
Two lonely lovers turn a murder investigation into a chess game of suppressed longings
1 || 7
YELLOW DOOR (Netflix)
A treat for fans of Bong Joon-ho, this charming documentary is about a Korean film club in the 1990s
2 || 7
THE SUPER MARIO BROS. MOVIE (JioCinema)
While trying to fix a pipe, Mario and Luigi are transported to a magical world
3 || 7
THREE OF US (in theatres)
Avinash Arun Dhaware's film, starring Shefali Shah, Swanand Kirkire and Jaideep Ahlawat, is unhurried and intimate
4 || 7
MINIONS: THE RISE OF GRU (Netflix)
This film follows 11-year-old Gru (voiced by Steve Carell) who is on a quest to become a supervillain
5 || 7
WINGWOMEN (Netflix)
This French film directed by Mélanie Laurent is a rare crime comedy led by women
6 || 7
DOONA!
Bae Suzy plays a K-pop group lead singer, who has had a breakdown (Netflix)
7 || 7