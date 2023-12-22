0 || 7

DUNKI (In theatres) Shah Rukh Khan teams up with Rajkumar Hirani for a film about a group of friends who will do whatever it takes to emigrate to UK

Dec 22, 2023

SOUNDTRACK #2 (Disney + Hotstar) Four years after they break up, a couple cross paths and discover romance, ambition and music 

PERCY JACKSON & THE OLYMPIANS (Disney+ Hotstar) Rick Riordan’s book series is now a Disney show starring Walker Scobell as Percy, son of Poseidon

MAESTRO (Netflix) Bradley Cooper directs and plays American conductor and composer Leonard Berstein in this biopic

SALAAR: PART 1 – CEASEFIRE (In theatres)  This Telugu action movie meets gangster film stars Prabhas 

BARBIE (Jio Cinema) Greta Gerwig's pink feminist film starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling comes to OTT this week

DRY DAY (Amazon Prime Video) A comic drama about prohibition, addiction, elections and politics

SALTBURN (Netflix) A thriller about a student drawn into the world of an aristocratic classmate

