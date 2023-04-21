0 || 9
The following photos show the sequence of the Ningaloo solar eclipse
Photo Credit: Terra Australis
Team Lounge
Published Apr 21, 2023
Mint Lounge
It was a hybrid eclipse and appeared as a total or partial one depending on where and when you viewed it
Photo Credit: Terra Australis
It was most clearly visible from the Exmouth Gulf in Ningaloo, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed destination
Photo Credit: Terra Australis
This solar eclipse was not visible over India
Photo Credit: Terra Australis
This unique solar event is extremely rare and only occurs once in every 400 years
Photo Credit: Terra Australis
The 'ring of fire' at the moment when the moon covered the sun completely. Exmouth was the only town within the line of totality
Photo Credit: Terra Australis
Western Australia’s Ningaloo region witnessed the darkness of the total solar eclipse for 62 seconds
Photo Credit: Terra Australis
The shadow of the moon grazed the tip of the state of Western Australia in a 40-kilometre-wide track
Photo Credit: Terra Australis
The solar eclipse was also visible in parts of South and East Asia, Indian Ocean and Antarctica
Photo Credit: AFP
The entire event took place over the course of three hours on Thursday
Photo Credit: Terra Australis