0 || 9

The following photos show the sequence of the Ningaloo solar eclipse

Photo Credit: Terra Australis

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Apr 21, 2023

Mint Lounge

It was a hybrid eclipse and appeared as a total or partial one depending on where and when you viewed it

1 || 9

Photo Credit: Terra Australis

It was most clearly visible from the Exmouth Gulf in Ningaloo, a UNESCO World Heritage-listed destination

2 || 9

Photo Credit: Terra Australis

This solar eclipse was not visible over India

3 || 9

Photo Credit: Terra Australis

This unique solar event is extremely rare and only occurs once in every 400 years

4 || 9

Photo Credit: Terra Australis

The 'ring of fire' at the moment when the moon covered the sun completely. Exmouth was the only town within the line of totality

5 || 9

Photo Credit: Terra Australis

Western Australia’s Ningaloo region witnessed the darkness of the total solar eclipse for 62 seconds

6 || 9

Photo Credit: Terra Australis

The shadow of the moon grazed the tip of the state of Western Australia in a 40-kilometre-wide track

7 || 9

Photo Credit: Terra Australis

The solar eclipse was also visible in parts of South and East Asia, Indian Ocean and Antarctica

8 || 9

Photo Credit: AFP

 Click here

The entire event took place over the course of three hours on Thursday

9 || 9

Photo Credit: Terra Australis

 Click here