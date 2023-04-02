0 || 8

To truly savour and appreciate whiskey, take a trip to the magical Speyside region in Scotland

Photo Credit: File photo

By Team Lounge
Published Apr 02, 2023

Mint Lounge

Speyside is one of the six—apart from Highlands, Lowlands, Campbeltown, Islay and Islands—whisky-producing regions of Scotland

It’s home to more than 50 whisky distilleries, thanks to the Spey, one of Scotland's longest, fastest-flowing rivers

Photo Credit: Nitin Sreedhar

Speyside whiskies are renowned for hints of vanilla, oak, dried fruits, with either very little or no peat at all

Photo Credit: Nitin Sreedhar

The Macallan Distillery, established in 1824, is one of the oldest and is located in Craigellachie, Moray

Photo Credit: Nitin Sreedhar

There are 64 warehouses on the 485-acre Macallan Estate with 400,000 whiskey casks. For whiskey-lovers, it's Disneyland

Photo Credit: Nitin Sreedhar

The distillery building also houses the Macallan Bar, where you can sample all their whiskies during the tour

Photo Credit: Nitin Sreedhar

The distillery has 36 copper stills that allow it to produce approximately 12 million litres of spirit per year

Photo Credit: Courtesy The Macallan

Benromach, Glen Grant, Glen Moray, Glenfiddich, Glenlivet and Strathlisa are also part of the Speyside Malt Whisky Trail

Photo Credit: AFP

