Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 recently went on sale
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
Published Feb 09, 2023
It is balanced well to handle slow speed directional changes, without the need to constantly change gears
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
The handlebar grips and the brake and clutch levers are not delicate but rather meaty and nicely kerned
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
It is available in three variants, Astral, Interstellar and Celestial ( ₹3,48,900 and ₹3,78,900)
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
It was showcased at EICMA in Italy and unveiled at Rider Mania in Goa
Photo Credit: Facebook/Bhatia Alloy Forgings
The seat is generous both in surface area and sponginess, and the ergonomics are ideal for long rides
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 is easy to ride on highways and country roads
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta
This motorcycle truly munches miles with consummate ease
Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta