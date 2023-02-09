0 || 7

Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 recently went on sale

Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 09, 2023

It is balanced well to handle slow speed directional changes, without the need to constantly change gears

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta

The handlebar grips and the brake and clutch levers are not delicate but rather meaty and nicely kerned

2 || 7

Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta

It is available in three variants, Astral, Interstellar and Celestial ( 3,48,900 and 3,78,900)

3 || 7

Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta

It was showcased at EICMA in Italy and unveiled at Rider Mania in Goa

4 || 7

Photo Credit: Facebook/Bhatia Alloy Forgings

The seat is generous both in surface area and sponginess, and the ergonomics are ideal for long rides

5 || 7

Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta

Royal Enfield’s Super Meteor 650 is easy to ride on highways and country roads

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta

This motorcycle truly munches miles with consummate ease

7 || 7

Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta