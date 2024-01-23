0 || 7
Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650, inspired by custom-built bikes, takes the rough with the smooth in style
Photo Credit: All photos Rishad Saam Mehta
Published Jan 23, 2024
Shotgun 650 made its India debut earlier this week, with prices starting at ₹3.59 lakh
1 || 7
The Showa suspension up front and rear keeps things rather tidy
2 || 7
The exhaust note through the twin pipes is distinctive but definitely muted
3 || 7
It can handle the anarchy of suburban Mumbai traffic as well as the streamlined traffic of downtown Los Angeles
4 || 7
The 18-inch and 17-inch front and rear tyres and 1465mm wheelbase with a seat height of 795mm translate into a low centre of gravity
5 || 7
A pillion seat can be added. Royal Enfield is offering 31 accessories, including bar-end mirrors and wheel rims to further customize the bike
6 || 7
If you are looking for exciting yet relaxing recreational motorcycling, the Shotgun 650 is the one to pick
7 || 7