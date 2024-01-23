0 || 7

Royal Enfield’s Shotgun 650, inspired by custom-built bikes, takes the rough with the smooth in style

Shotgun 650 made its India debut earlier this week, with prices starting at 3.59 lakh 

The Showa suspension up front and rear keeps things rather tidy

The exhaust note through the twin pipes is distinctive but definitely muted

It can handle the anarchy of suburban Mumbai traffic as well as the streamlined traffic of downtown Los Angeles

The 18-inch and 17-inch front and rear tyres and 1465mm wheelbase with a seat height of 795mm translate into a low centre of gravity

A pillion seat can be added. Royal Enfield is offering 31 accessories, including bar-end mirrors and wheel rims to further customize the bike

If you are looking for exciting yet relaxing recreational motorcycling, the Shotgun 650 is the one to pick

