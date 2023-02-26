0 || 7
Segovia, a city that has evolved over centuries, effortlessly blends its past with the present
Photo Credit: Pallavi Pasricha
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Feb 26, 2023
Mint Lounge
Segovia is about an hour’s drive from Madrid. Only 3 of the 5 original gates to the walled city survive
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
The Aqueduct is a grand Roman structure with 167 arches that goes back more than 2,000 years
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
The Alcázar is a grand medieval fortress that inspired Walt Disney's Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
The magnificent 16th century
Gothic-style Segovia Cathedral
towers over the town
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo
The Royal Mint, which goes back to the reign of Philip II in the 16th century, is preserved as a museum
5 || 7
Photo Credit: Pallavi Pasricha
The Royal Mint stopped making coins around 1868
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Pallavi Pasricha
Click here
The weekly Farmer's Market on Tuesdays at Plaza Mayor continues a tradition started in the 15th century
7 || 7
Photo Credit: Pallavi Pasricha