Segovia, a city that has evolved over centuries, effortlessly blends its past with the present

Photo Credit: Pallavi Pasricha

By Team Lounge
Published Feb 26, 2023

Mint Lounge

Segovia is about an hour’s drive from Madrid. Only 3 of the 5 original gates to the walled city survive

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

The Aqueduct is a grand Roman structure with 167 arches that goes back more than 2,000 years

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

The Alcázar is a grand medieval fortress that inspired Walt Disney's Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

The magnificent 16th century  Gothic-style Segovia Cathedral towers over the town

Photo Credit: Mint Lounge file photo

The Royal Mint, which goes back to the reign of Philip II in the 16th century, is preserved as a museum

Photo Credit: Pallavi Pasricha

The Royal Mint stopped making coins around 1868 

Photo Credit: Pallavi Pasricha

The weekly Farmer's Market on Tuesdays at Plaza Mayor continues a tradition started in the 15th century

Photo Credit: Pallavi Pasricha

