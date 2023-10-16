0 || 7
The new Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4 Matic is a green SUV that offers luxury, performance
Published Oct 16, 2023
Mint Lounge
German carmaker Mercedes-Benz’s new offering, the EQE 500 4 Matic, is a fully loaded SUV that’s swift and fun to drive
It is, however, an import, which means it comes with a higher price tag at ₹1.39 crore
It has curves and smooth surfaces to ensure that it cuts smoothly through the air without affecting the range
Around the rear is a distinctive set of LED lamps with a helix design
The steering feels meaty, and the SUV always feels sure-footed
The surfaces are clean, and the smart 20” alloys are aerodynamic around the side as well
This is a feature-rich, tech-laden SUV with solid performance and a feel of supreme luxury
