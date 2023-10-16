0 || 7

The new Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4 Matic is a green SUV that offers luxury, performance

By Team Lounge
Published Oct 16, 2023

Mint Lounge

German carmaker Mercedes-Benz’s new offering, the EQE 500 4 Matic, is a fully loaded SUV that’s swift and fun to drive



It is, however, an import, which means it comes with a higher price tag at 1.39 crore



It has curves and smooth surfaces to ensure that it cuts smoothly through the air without affecting the range



Around the rear is a distinctive set of LED lamps with a helix design



The steering feels meaty, and the SUV always feels sure-footed



The surfaces are clean, and the smart 20” alloys are aerodynamic around the side as well



This is a feature-rich, tech-laden SUV with solid performance and a feel of supreme luxury


