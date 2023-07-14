0 || 7
Being stuck at home when it rains can be frustrating, but it's also the perfect time to try out some new recipes
Poriyal patti samosa
With a filling of carrots, beans and peas, this is tasty as well as delicious
Deep blue sea dim sum
Basa fish and blue pea flowers come together for the perfect east-meets-west combination of flavours
Five-cheese paniyaram
Crispy, crunchy and cheesy, it hits the spot when the rain is pouring down
Amaranth tikki
Fresh amaranth with an assortment of seasonal vegetables make for the perfect monsoon dish
Pinwheel fritters made with colocasia leaves and spiced Bengal gram or rice flour batter are a popular monsoon snack
Monsoon corn khichdi
Use the most readily available ingredient of the season in an offbeat khichdi
Baked Onion Pakoras
And all-time favourite during the monsoon, pair these with chai
