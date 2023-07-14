0 || 7

Being stuck at home when it rains can be frustrating, but it's also the perfect time to try out some new recipes

Poriyal patti samosa With a filling of carrots, beans and peas, this is tasty as well as delicious 

Deep blue sea dim sum Basa fish and blue pea flowers come together for the perfect east-meets-west combination of flavours

Five-cheese paniyaram Crispy, crunchy and cheesy, it hits the spot when the rain is pouring down

Amaranth tikki Fresh amaranth with an assortment of seasonal vegetables make for the perfect monsoon dish 

Pinwheel fritters made with colocasia leaves and spiced Bengal gram or rice flour batter are a popular monsoon snack

Monsoon corn khichdi Use the most readily available ingredient of the season in an offbeat khichdi

Baked Onion Pakoras And all-time favourite during the monsoon, pair these with chai

