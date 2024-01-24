0 || 7
The upcoming Republic Day weekend is the year's first long weekend
Team Lounge
Published Jan 24, 2024
Mint Lounge
Domestic getaways are easy to plan and don't require too much travel
Here are some places where you can relax without worrying about being in time for work on Monday
Goa
A year-round favourite, Goa has great bars, beaches and weather for a relaxing weekend
Puducherry
The French-Tamil charm of Puducherry combined with the good weather in January make this a popular destination
Jaipur
Offering a mix of heritage, cuisine, shopping and luxury, Jaipur is easy to get to from any part of the country
Ooty
The quaint beauty of Ooty's tea plantations are great for long walks, especially at this time of the year as winter retreats
Mahabaleshwar
Known for its scenic beauty and within driving distance of Mumbai, this is a good place to relax
