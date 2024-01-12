0 || 7

From fiction and non-fiction to memoir, a selection of books to look forward to in the months ahead

Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange A multigenerational chronicle of a Cheyenne family and “America’s war on its own people"

The Book of Love by Kelly Link A novel about three teenagers who are resurrected to complete a series of tasks

Knife by Salman Rushdie The award-winning writer opens up about the attack that left him fighting for his life 

Until August by Gabriel Garcia Marquez The iconic writer's last novel, published posthumously

The Garden Against Time by Olivia Laing An exploration of the idea of gardening

Iconic: My Life in Fashion in 50 Objects by Zandra Rhodes A memoir by the trendsetting designer

The Incarcerations by Alpa Shah The story of the Bhima Koregaon case and its impact on democracy

