From fiction and non-fiction to memoir, a selection of books to look forward to in the months ahead
Published Jan 12, 2024
Mint Lounge
Wandering Stars by Tommy Orange
A multigenerational chronicle of a Cheyenne family and “America’s war on its own people"
The Book of Love by Kelly Link
A novel about three teenagers who are resurrected to complete a series of tasks
Knife by Salman Rushdie
The award-winning writer opens up about the attack that left him fighting for his life
Until August by Gabriel Garcia Marquez
The iconic writer's last novel, published posthumously
The Garden Against Time by Olivia Laing
An exploration of the idea of gardening
Iconic: My Life in Fashion in 50 Objects by Zandra Rhodes
A memoir by the trendsetting designer
The Incarcerations by Alpa Shah
The story of the Bhima Koregaon case and its impact on democracy
