0 || 9
SUCCESSION (JIOCINEMA)
Jesse Armstrong’s morality tale featured the best writing and ensemble cast, and no good guys
By
Team Lounge
Published Dec 29, 2023
Mint Lounge
THE BEAR (DISNEY+ HOTSTAR)
Set in a beef-sandwich store in Chicago, the show focuses unsparingly on both food and grief
1 || 9
WHAT WE DO IN THE SHADOWS (DISNEY+ HOTSTAR)
Consistently the funniest show on TV, Jemaine Clement’s series has gotten more ambitious with each season
2 || 9
SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF (NETFLIX)
Made by Bryan Lee O’Malley in the style of the original, this is the year's finest romance
3 || 9
BEEF (NETFLIX)
A remarkable show about the disproportionate nature of anger
4 || 9
WES ANDERSON’S ROALD DAHL QUARTET (NETFLIX)
These four films are cinematic pop-up books, more diorama than drama
5 || 9
TASKMASTER, SERIES 16 (YOUTUBE)
A outlandishly tall comedian arbitrarily judges five others on specific and odd tasks
6 || 9
I’M A VIRGO (PRIME VIDEO)
A 19-year-old who has been shut away from the world by protective parents, steps out for the first time
7 || 9
JURY DUTY (PRIME VIDEO)
A real person is surrounded by a fake trial and fake jurors, which sets the scene for a series of comic mishaps
8 || 9
CUNK ON EARTH (NETFLIX)
An oblivious TV anchor—played by Diane Morgan—makes stupid declarations with defiant entitlement
9 || 9