Dog socialisation is one of the most misunderstood concepts in pet parenting

By Team Lounge
Published Oct 01, 2023

Mint Lounge

Just taking a dog to a dog park is not enough as being surrounded by so many strangers could cause fear and aggression

Introduce them to new sights, sounds and smells gradually while you build a strong bond with them

Many small dogs are not socialised at all as their parents treat them like toys

It’s important for your dog to trust you to be comfortable around you wherever you are, and that takes time

Take your dog outside the house at least twice a day so that they get used to different noises and spaces

If your pup is too small and can’t be taken outside the building, take him for a walk in the lobby, and get him to climb two to three steps at a time

Train him with treats, encourage his every little success with a gentle pet and/or by saying ‘good boy'

