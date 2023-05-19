0 || 7
The running season is beginning in India and with the first of the races being held later this month. Runners across the country are gearing up
There are many products to help you improve your performance, but we list the essentials you need to keep you at your best on race day
Good shoes: The right shoes can make faster. Carbon tech shoes are the best pick as they aid speed
Caffeine: Caffeine improves athletic performance. While coffee is the most popular choice, you can also have a cup of tea or an energy drink
Gels: Gels provide fuel for your race. Have half a gel about 10 minutes before the start, and another half between 5km and 6km
GPS watch: A Garmin, Coros, Apple Watch or FitBit is essential to track your performance and record personal bests
Pre and post-race hydration: Before the race, have a sports drink with electrolytes, and coconut water is a great post-race recovery drink
Recovery massage: A rub down after race day is a great way to relax as well as recover faster
