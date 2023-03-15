0 || 7
The 12th Qatar International Food Festival is underway in Doha
Photo Credit: File photo
About 100 vendors are serving global cuisine, from local shawarma to Mexican tacos and Liberian rice bread

Photo Credit: File photo
This year, the festival has an area dedicated to Indonesia

Photo Credit: File photo
There are daily live shows and entertainment for the entire family

Photo Credit: File photo
If you decide to look beyond the festival, don't miss the date souffle at IDAM

Photo Credit: Raul Dias
BOHO Social is a casual dining restaurant with a beautiful view of the sea

Photo Credit: Raul Dias
Try the Karak chai and Arabic coffee at Chai Halib, Doha

Photo Credit: File photo
Qatar's dining scene has undergone a change and the choices are both eclectic and sophisticated

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Joe Chua Agdeppa