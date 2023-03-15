0 || 7

The 12th Qatar International Food Festival is underway in Doha

Photo Credit: File photo

By Team Lounge
Published Mar 15, 2023

Mint Lounge

About 100 vendors are serving global cuisine, from local shawarma to Mexican tacos and Liberian rice bread

Photo Credit: File photo

This year, the festival has an area dedicated to Indonesia

Photo Credit: File photo

There are daily live shows and entertainment for the entire family

Photo Credit: File photo

If you decide to look beyond the festival, don't miss the date souffle at IDAM

Photo Credit: Raul Dias

BOHO Social is a casual dining restaurant with a beautiful view of the sea

Photo Credit: Raul Dias

Try the Karak chai and Arabic coffee at Chai Halib, Doha

Photo Credit: File photo

Qatar's dining scene has undergone a change and the choices are both eclectic and sophisticated 

Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons/Joe Chua Agdeppa

