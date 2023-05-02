0 || 7

Ponniyin Selvan: II (in theatres) The concluding half of Mani Ratnam's lavish retelling of Kalki's novel has a strong narrative and is engrossing

By Team Lounge
Published May 02, 2023

Mint Lounge

Citadel (Amazon Prime)  Priyanka Chopra is the best thing about this action-spy thriller directed by the Russo brothers

Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker (Apple TV+) A documentary on the career of Becker, who revolutionised tennis

Plane (Amazon Prime, rental) This action film stars Gerard Butler as a pilot who crash-lands in a separatist stronghold

Polite Society (in theatres) A Bollywood marriage drama with Jane Austen accents and martial arts

Greek Salad (Amazon Prime) A spin-off of 2002 film L'Auberge Espagnole, the series weaves in contemporary issues

Ghosted (Apple TV+) Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in a vapid romcom with a host of cameos, including Ryan Reynolds

Battles Without Honor and Humanity Kinji Fukasaku used newsreels to change the tenor of gangster cinema

