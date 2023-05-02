Click here
Ponniyin Selvan: II (in theatres)
The concluding half of Mani Ratnam's lavish retelling of Kalki's novel has a strong narrative and is engrossing
By
Team Lounge
Published May 02, 2023
Citadel (Amazon Prime)
Priyanka Chopra is the best thing about this action-spy thriller directed by the Russo brothers
Boom! Boom! The World vs. Boris Becker (Apple TV+)
A documentary on the career of Becker, who revolutionised tennis
Plane (Amazon Prime, rental)
This action film stars Gerard Butler as a pilot who crash-lands in a separatist stronghold
Polite Society (in theatres)
A Bollywood marriage drama with Jane Austen accents and martial arts
Greek Salad (Amazon Prime)
A spin-off of 2002 film L'Auberge Espagnole, the series weaves in contemporary issues
Ghosted (Apple TV+)
Chris Evans and Ana de Armas star in a vapid romcom with a host of cameos, including Ryan Reynolds
Battles Without Honor and Humanity
Kinji Fukasaku used newsreels to change the tenor of gangster cinema
