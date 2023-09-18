0 || 7
Nirdighanta has been envisaged by actor Prakash Raj as an incubator, which will expose theatre practitioners to all forms of creativity
Photo Credit: Courtesy Nirdigantha/Souhardha UL
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Sep 18, 2023
Mint Lounge
Nirdigantha was set up in early 2023 by Prakash Raj as a space for experimental theatre
1 || 7
Photo Credit: Courtesy Nirdigantha/Souhardha UL
Spread across five acres, the space offers an undulating view of nature
2 || 7
Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi
Nirdigantha offers space and funding to a director to develop a play, audition his team, workshop and rehearse for 45 days
3 || 7
The Lokapavani, a tributary of the Cauvery, curls its way through the property
4 || 7
One of the highlights is a large sunken space, which serves as a rehearsal and performance area for artists
5 || 7
A sense of community lies at the heart of the experimental space. The artists help out in the garden in the morning and later in the kitchen
6 || 7
Click here
The space also offers employment to the locals, and their children come to watch all the plays
7 || 7