0 || 7

Nirdighanta has been envisaged by actor Prakash Raj as an incubator, which will expose theatre practitioners to all forms of creativity

Photo Credit: Courtesy Nirdigantha/Souhardha UL

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 18, 2023

Mint Lounge

Nirdigantha was set up in early 2023 by Prakash Raj as a space for experimental theatre

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Courtesy Nirdigantha/Souhardha UL

Spread across five acres, the space offers an undulating view of nature

2 || 7

Photo Credit: Anita Rao Kashi

Nirdigantha offers space and funding to a director to develop a play, audition his team, workshop and rehearse for 45 days

3 || 7

The Lokapavani, a tributary of the Cauvery, curls its way through the property

4 || 7

One of the highlights is a large sunken space, which serves as a rehearsal and performance area for artists

5 || 7

A sense of community lies at the heart of the experimental space. The artists help out in the garden in the morning and later in the kitchen

6 || 7

 The space also offers employment to the locals, and their children come to watch all the plays

7 || 7
 Click here