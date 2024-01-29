0 || 7
Indians are adopting more active lifestyles and playing new sports like padel, pickleball and bouldering
By
Team Lounge
Published Jan 29, 2024
Mint Lounge
More Indians are moving from just watching sports to playing them
Here are some of the sports that Indians are taking up in their quest for fitness and excellence
Bouldering is a solo sport that tests the participant's climbing and problem-solving skills
Padel is a combination of tennis and squash, played in a cage
Ironman 70.3, the world’s most famous triathlon, has come to India hot on the heels of the growing demand for endurance sports
Pickleball uses a solid rectangular racquet with a handle on one end, and a perforated ball made of a plastic-rubber compound
Climbing requires two people as one person has to “belay” from the ground while the climber climbs
