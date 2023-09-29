0 || 7
The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is a a luxury SUV that serves more room and power
The GLC has been a best-seller for Mercedes in India and the new second-generation version is likely to be no different
At ₹73.5 lakh for petrol and ₹74.5 lakh for diesel, it is pricy, but it is packed with features and given 4 Matic as standard
The new GLC comes in petrol or diesel variants. Both have a 48V electric motor for added power and efficiency
Up front, the three-pointed star sits in the centre of a single bar that runs across the centre of the grille
There is a smart set of dual-tone alloys, and you get 19” wheels
The significant changes are up front, where the dash is far more modern
The German carmaker has redefined a best-seller with better tech and boot space
