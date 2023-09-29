0 || 7

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz GLC is a a luxury SUV that serves more room and power

web stories

By Team Lounge
Published Sep 29, 2023

Mint Lounge

The GLC has been a best-seller for Mercedes in India and the new second-generation version is likely to be no different

1 || 7

At 73.5 lakh for petrol and 74.5 lakh for diesel, it is pricy, but it is packed with features and given 4 Matic as standard

2 || 7

The new GLC comes in petrol or diesel variants. Both have a 48V electric motor for added power and efficiency

3 || 7

Up front, the three-pointed star sits in the centre of a single bar that runs across the centre of the grille

4 || 7

There is a smart set of dual-tone alloys, and you get 19” wheels

5 || 7

The significant changes are up front, where the dash is far more modern

6 || 7

The German carmaker has redefined a best-seller with better tech and boot space

7 || 7
 Click here