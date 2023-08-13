0 || 7
Pet owners frequently fail to give their pets enough exercise when it rains as pets tend to prefer dry spaces
Published Aug 13, 2023
Muddy paws and wet coats that can lead to skin infections can deter many pet parents going outdoors
Regardless of the weather, regular exercise is essential for the physical and mental health of the pet
Your pet can benefit from indoor activities and games such as hide and seek when it rains
Getting interactive toys that dispense treats is another way to keep your pet cognitively occupied
Create a mini-obstacle course using cushions, cardboard boxes to make sure they get physical activity
For cats, make a fishing game by using a stick with a string and a toy fastened to the end. This will satiate their natural urge to stalk and chase
Plan indoor playdates with your friends or relatives who have pets
