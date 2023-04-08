0 || 7

Pets can be trained to stay at home alone without getting anxious or destroying the house

Photo Credit: File photo

Published Apr 08, 2023

Mint Lounge

Often, pet parents return from work to find that their otherwise well-behaved dog has chewed something

1 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Dogs and cats can experience separation anxiety. It shows as excessive barking or meowing, destructive behaviour or trying to break out of the house

2 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

A common cause of separation anxiety is a lack of socialisation or training

3 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

The behaviour of a pet could also be affected by the parent’s excessive attachment or high anxiety

4 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Introduce your pet to staying alone by starting with small periods away and increasing it over several weeks

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Toys or other distractions can also to keep them occupied and calm them

6 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

Create a a special place for your pet to rest when you are not home

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

