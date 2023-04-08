0 || 7
Pets can be trained to stay at home alone without getting anxious or destroying the house
Photo Credit: File photo
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Apr 08, 2023
Mint Lounge
Often, pet parents return from work to find that their otherwise well-behaved dog has chewed something
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Dogs and cats can experience separation anxiety. It shows as excessive barking or meowing, destructive behaviour or trying to break out of the house
2 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
A common cause of separation anxiety is a lack of socialisation or training
3 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
The behaviour of a pet could also be affected by the parent’s excessive attachment or high anxiety
4 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Introduce your pet to staying alone by starting with small periods away and increasing it over several weeks
5 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Toys or other distractions can also to keep them occupied and calm them
6 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Click here
Create a a special place for your pet to rest when you are not home
7 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo