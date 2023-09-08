0 || 7
An early diagnosis of an allergy will help your pet live a better life
web stories
By
Team Lounge
Published Sep 08, 2023
Mint Lounge
Allergies, especially in dogs and cats, are more frequent than you may think and can significantly impact their quality of life
1 || 7
Allergies can stem from different causes and come with a wide range of symptoms
2 || 7
Pets can develop food allergies at any age. Even if your dog or cat has been eating the same food for years, they may stop tolerating it all of a sudden
3 || 7
Seasonal allergies can be brought on by pollen, dust, dust mites, and other airborne contaminants. Symptoms are itchy, irritated skin and sneezes
4 || 7
To find out what your pet is allergic to, a skin test or a blood test can be performed
5 || 7
Keep an eye out for potential allergens and limit your pet’s exposure
6 || 7
Click here
Your pet can have a happy, itch-free life with an early diagnosis and the proper treatment
7 || 7