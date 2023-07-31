0 || 7

Performing squats are a great way to boost your hip strength and mobility

By Team Lounge
Published Jul 31, 2023

But if you want to strengthen your entire lower body, do the deep squat

Squat depth differs from person to person, and the ability to squat lower or deeper will come with time and extended range of motion

Regular squats are a must-have in your exercise armoury. Start at a standing position

Do the basic, regular squat until you are comfortable and stable and then attempt the deep squat

The difference between a regular and deep squat is that one stops when the thighs are parallel to the ground and the other continues until the hips travel well below the knees

Go deeper, moving your hips lower until they reach your ankles; a deep squat works on trunk stability, lower back, pelvis, and front of the calves

You can use a chair for support as a beginner or add weights once you perfect it

