WONKA (Amazon Prime, rental)
Timothée Chalamet stars as the young Wonka alongside Calah Lane, Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman and Hugh Grant
Team Lounge
Published Feb 05, 2024
ORION (Netflix)
This latest DreamWorks animation is directed by Sean Charmatz and written by Charlie Kaufman
THE GREATEST NIGHT IN POP (Netflix)
A documentary on We Are The World, a single that raised more than $60 million for Ethiopia, featuring Lionel Richie, Michael Jackson, Bruce Springsteen, Ray Charles and Sting
NEXT GOAL WINS (in theatres)
Michael Fassbender plays a coach who has to get the Samoa national football team to the FIFA World Cup
ANATOMY OF A FALL (in theatres)
A writer is accused of pushing her husband to his death, and her blind son must testify as to what he thinks the truth is
CURB YOUR ENTHUSIASM (JioCinema)
The hilarious show by Larry David begins its last season
ARGYLLE (in theatres)
Henry Cavill plays a spy in pursuit of femme fatale LaGrange, played by Dua Lipa
THE MARVELS (Disney+ Hotstar)
Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau work together to save the universe
