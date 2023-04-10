0 || 7
From a film on refugees on a remote Scottish island to the origin story of the most famous video game, here is the best entertainment this week
Photo Credit: AFP
Team Lounge
Published Apr 10, 2023
Mint Lounge
Jubilee (Amazon Prime)
Vikramaditya Motwane's series chronicles the rise and fall of a studio
1 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Limbo (Netflix)
Ben Sharrock's sensitive film is about refugees in hostile conditions on a Scottish island, awaiting asylum
2 || 7
Photo Credit: File photo
Promising Young Woman (Netflix)
Carey Mulligan plays a medical school dropupout consumed by the trauma of assault
3 || 7
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Faraaz (Netflix)
Based on the 2016 terror attack in Bangladesh, Faraaz is directed by Hansal Mehta
4 || 7
Photo Credit: Twitter/Wikimedia Commons
War Sailor (Netflix)
Best friends are conscripted to fight for the allied forces as Germany invades Norway in 1940
5 || 7
Photo Credit: filmaffinity.com/Wikimedia Commons
Summer Hours (MUBI)
Art collector Hélène’s three children gather at their country home for her 75th birthday
6 || 7
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Tetris (Apple TV+)
This unlikely thriller revolves around the popular video game Tetris
7 || 7
Photo Credit: IMP Awards/Wikimedia Commons