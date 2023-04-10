0 || 7

Entertainment recommendations this week

Jubilee (Amazon Prime) Vikramaditya Motwane's series chronicles the rise and fall of a studio

Limbo (Netflix) Ben Sharrock's sensitive film is about refugees in hostile conditions on a Scottish island, awaiting asylum

Promising Young Woman (Netflix) Carey Mulligan plays a medical school dropupout consumed by the trauma of assault

Faraaz (Netflix) Based on the 2016 terror attack in Bangladesh, Faraaz is directed by Hansal Mehta

War Sailor (Netflix) Best friends are conscripted to fight for the allied forces as Germany invades Norway in 1940

Summer Hours (MUBI) Art collector Hélène’s three children gather at their country home for her 75th birthday

Tetris (Apple TV+) This unlikely thriller revolves around the popular video game Tetris

