0 || 7
Three Indian films have
been nominated for the
95th Academy Awards

By
Team Lounge
Published Jan 25, 2023
The Elephant Whisperers, about the bond between a couple and a baby elephant, will compete in the Best Documentary Short category
1 || 7

Naatu Naatu from RRR is in the running for Best Song
2 || 7

All That Breathes is in the running for Best Documentary Feature. It has won at Sundance & Cannes
3 || 7

The popular Everything Everywhere All At Once received 11 nominations, the most of any film this year
4 || 7

All Quiet on the Western Front is up for 9 awards, the second-most nominations of any film, along with The Banshees of Inisherin
5 || 7

With 8 nominations for Elvis, the Academy indicates that it has rewarded films that audiences loved
6 || 7

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is up for four awards
7 || 7
