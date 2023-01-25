0 || 7

Three Indian films have been nominated for the 95th Academy Awards

The Elephant Whisperers, about the bond between a couple and a baby elephant, will compete in the Best Documentary Short category

Naatu Naatu from RRR is in the running for Best Song

All That Breathes is in the running for Best Documentary Feature. It has won at Sundance & Cannes

The popular Everything Everywhere All At Once received 11 nominations, the most of any film this year

All Quiet on the Western Front is up for 9 awards, the second-most nominations of any film, along with The Banshees of Inisherin

With 8 nominations for Elvis, the Academy indicates that it has rewarded films that audiences loved

James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water is up for four awards

