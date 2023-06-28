0 || 7
Art experts from India and Portugal are working on the Old Goa Revelations Project to analyse colonial era portraits
Photo Credit: Courtesy ASI/Ian de Noronha
Team Lounge
Published Jun 28, 2023
Mint Lounge
The portraits are in Goa's Archaeological Museum and Portrait Gallery in the Convent of the Church of St. Francis of Assisi
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The gallery is home to 121 paintings from the colonial period, all of them portraits of the governors of Goa
Photo Credit: Courtesy ASI
The teams from ASI and from Portugal have been working on the portraits in Goa since 2019
Photo Credit: Courtesy ASI
They are using non-invasive technology, including digital microscopy, radiography and spectrometry mapping
Photo Credit: Courtesy ASI/David Reis
They also mapped the chemical elements of the paintings and found that many paintings were done by Goan artists
Photo Credit: Courtesy ASI/Sara Valadas
An infrared reflectography
camera was used to analyse the paintings, and older paintings were found beneath the surface of some
Photo Credit: Courtesy ASI/Teresa Reis
More such secrets are likely to be revealed as the project continues
Photo Credit: Courtesy ASI