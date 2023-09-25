0 || 7
Oktoberfest that is so much more than just beer and is a great place to sample the best German food too
Sep 25, 2023
Mint Lounge
The annual 16-day-long beer festival is held in September; this year the dates are 16 September to 3 October
Apart from beer, you can drink wine, raddlers (beer and lemonade), fruit schnapps and morello cherry kirschwasser, a traditional brandy
The dish that defines the Oktoberfest spirit of sitting together in a beerhall is schweinshaxe or roasted pork shank
Don't miss the grilled skewered fish called steckerlfisch
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Try currywurst. an Indian cuisine-inspired sausage with spices, served atop a bed of fries
Schweinshaxe, dough-based baked snack with a crunchy, rock salt-studded exterior cannot be missed
Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons
Buy yourself a bag of another cinnamon-sugar roasted almonds or gebrannte mandeln
