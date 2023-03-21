0 || 7

Nowruz is a festival that marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated by several communities in India 

Photo Credit: File photo

Published Mar 21, 2023

Nowruz is the start of the Iranian or Persian New Year, and combines the Persian words for 'new day'

1 || 7

Photo Credit: Rishad Saam Mehta

Several communities in India celebrate Nowruz with foods that signify love, beauty and rebirth

2 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

In Mumbai and Pune, the Irani community cooks up up a storm of special, festive dishes

3 || 7

Photo Credit: Pexels

Among the specialities are zereshk polo (rice with barberries), chelo kebab koobideh (minced meat kebabs) & sholeh zard (rice pudding)

4 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

The classic Parsi milk and sugar dessert, ravo, honours the sweet story of Parsis' assimilation in India 

5 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo courtesy HarperCollins India

Nowruz is celebrated with equal joy by Afghans in Delhi and Lucknow, and the Shia Muslim community

6 || 7

Photo Credit: Bruijn and Saumya Gupta

It is a day to celebrate the start of spring and meet family and friends

7 || 7

Photo Credit: File photo

