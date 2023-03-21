0 || 7
Nowruz is a festival that marks the arrival of spring and is celebrated by several communities in India
Published Mar 21, 2023
Nowruz is the start of the Iranian or Persian New Year, and combines the Persian words for 'new day'
Several communities in India celebrate Nowruz with foods that signify love, beauty and rebirth
In Mumbai and Pune, the Irani community cooks up up a storm of special, festive dishes
Among the specialities are zereshk polo (rice with barberries), chelo kebab koobideh (minced meat kebabs) & sholeh zard (rice pudding)
The classic Parsi milk and sugar dessert, ravo, honours the sweet story of Parsis' assimilation in India
Nowruz is celebrated with equal joy by Afghans in Delhi and Lucknow, and the Shia Muslim community
It is a day to celebrate the start of spring and meet family and friends
