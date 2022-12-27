0 || 8
2022's notable deaths
Published Dec 27, 2022
LATA MANGESHKAR, 92, legendary Bollywood singer
THICH NHAT HANH, 95, Vietnamese Buddhist monk who introduced the West to mindfulness
PANDIT BIRJU MAHARAJ, 84, Kathak exponent and musician
SHANE WARNE, 52, Australian cricketer
JEAN-LUC GODARD, 91, director who pioneered the French New Wave
HILARY MANTEL, 70, British novelist, twice winner of the Booker Prize
ROBBIE COLTRANE, 72, Scottish actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films
BAPPI LAHIRI, 69, Bollywood musician
