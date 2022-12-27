0 || 8

2022's notable deaths 

By Team Lounge
Published Dec 27, 2022

LATA MANGESHKAR, 92, legendary Bollywood singer

THICH NHAT HANH, 95, Vietnamese Buddhist monk who introduced the West to mindfulness

PANDIT BIRJU MAHARAJ, 84, Kathak exponent and musician

SHANE WARNE, 52, Australian cricketer 

JEAN-LUC GODARD, 91, director who pioneered the French New Wave

HILARY MANTEL, 70, British novelist, twice winner of the Booker Prize

ROBBIE COLTRANE, 72, Scottish actor who played Hagrid in the Harry Potter films

BAPPI LAHIRI, 69, Bollywood musician

